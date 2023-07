BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. A one-on-one meeting was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan tweeted, Trend reports.

Jeyhun Bayramov is on an official visit to Türkiye.

Within the framework of the visit, meetings of the Azerbaijani FM with high-ranking Turkish officials are planned.