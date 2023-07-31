Мeeting of Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan takes place in expanded format

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. An expanded meeting with the participation of delegations took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

According to the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Twitter, the sides discussed issues on the agenda of multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Türkiye today. Meetings with high-ranking Turkish officials were planned within the framework of the visit.