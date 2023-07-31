Armenia stubbornly meddles in Azerbaijan's domestic affairs - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Armenia doesn't abandon its intention to meddle in Azerbaijan's domestic affairs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

"The fact that Armenia hasn't yet withdrawn its armed forces from Azerbaijani territory, obstructing the opening of the Zangazur corridor, and doesn't abandon its intention to meddling in Azerbaijan's domestic affairs under the pretext of "caring" for the rights and security of Armenians residing in Karabakh, menaces peace and stability in the region.

"The policy pursued by Azerbaijan, despite all this, and at the same time, the common view of Azerbaijan and Türkiye on the future of the region and the steps taken will continue to ensure progress and security in the region," Bayramov noted.

