Azerbaijan and Türkiye's position on normalization of relations with Armenia - obvious, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The position of Azerbaijan and Türkiye on normalization of relations with Armenia is obvious, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks while on an official visit to Türkiye.

"The normalization process has been impossible for many years because of the policy of Armenia and its occupation of Azerbaijani lands," Bayramov said today at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

In addition, Azerbaijan's top official noted that despite the crimes committed by Armenia on Azerbaijani lands during their occupation, shortly after Azerbaijan liberated its lands, shown that it is ready to work on a peace agreement with Armenia.

Bayramov is also scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and high-ranking Turkish officials.