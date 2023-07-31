Burning of Quran in Denmark and Sweden unacceptable - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The acts of burning the Quran in Denmark and Sweden are unacceptable, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

"We strongly condemn it. No one has the right to ignore and disrespect Muslims under the guise of free speech and human rights. These states must take significant and effective measures to prevent this. We need to look at the results and make an informed decision," he said.

"Unfortunately, Islamophobia has spread across a number of countries. "Aggression towards religious writings is simply one form of Islamophobia. Such campaigns are taking place in a lot of nations, which is utterly wrong," Bayramov added.

Today, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Following the meeting, a joint press conference of the foreign ministers was held.

Bayramov is also scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and high-ranking Turkish officials.