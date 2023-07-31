Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Occupation of Azerbaijan's lands froze Turkish-Armenian relations - FM Hakan Fidan

Politics Materials 31 July 2023 16:13 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The occupation of Azerbaijani lands' by Armenia froze Turkish-Armenian relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

Fidan noted that Türkiye is actively monitoring the Armenia-Azerbaijan developments following the end of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

"Türkiye's position is that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to normalize relations [with Armenia] after Armenia and Azerbaijan reach agreements between each other," Fidan noted.

