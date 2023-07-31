Members of FETÖ terrorist organization should face the harshest punishments possible

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Everyone saw the consequences of the coup attempt organized by the FETÖ terrorist organization in Türkiye in 2016, Chairman of the "Support for Youth Initiatives and Development" public association Togrul Allahverdiyev told Trend.

"The main difference between this terrorist organization and others is that in addition to armed struggle, they also inject their ideas into people's minds through education and religion. The fight against the FETÖ terrorist organization is still underway today," he said.

According to him, the detention of members of the FETÖ terrorist organization is also an integral part of this struggle.

"We are witnessing the double standards of the West in this matter as well. The West, which has been indifferent to the realities of Azerbaijan for 30 years, is trying to put pressure on our country because of these arrests. No one should forget that it is impossible to put pressure on Azerbaijan," Allahverdiyev said.

“Azerbaijan is a state based on the rule of law, where democracy is the basis of power. Therefore, we must wait for the court's decision, after which we can say something concrete. As part of civil society, we support the fight against the FETÖ terrorist organization. This struggle should be expanded, the toughest measures should be taken against its members," he added.

He pointed out that the Azerbaijani people should be vigilant.

"One of the main goals of the creation of this terrorist organization is to repeat what happened in Türkiye and Azerbaijan. This is a rather dangerous terrorist organization," he said.