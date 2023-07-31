Twelve more families back to Azerbaijan’s Lachin (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. In accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Lachin continues, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons told Trend.

Another caravan was sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on July 31. At this stage, 12 more families (53 people) moved to the city of Lachin.

As a result of the Victory by the valiant Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, opportunities have been created for a voluntary, safe and dignified return to their native lands after 30 years.

Residents of the city of Lachin, which has become even more beautiful and comfortable, thanked the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army that liberated the lands from occupation and its heroic soldiers and officers.

Moreover, the families who returned to Lachin will settle in the houses where they lived before the occupation. These houses were restored or rebuilt on the instructions of the head of the country after the liberation of the city of Lachin.

In general, as many as 180 families (700 people) were provided with permanent residence in the city of Lachin.

Moreover, a total of 22 families (79 people) were relocated to the city of Lachin on July 22.