Issues discussed between Turkish President and Azerbaijani FM made public (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The issues discussed at the meeting of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, held in Ankara on July 31, have been made public, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Minister Ceyhun Bayramov during the minister's official visit to Türkiye. In addition, during the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral relations between the two countries, developments in the region and the world," the statement said.

During the visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Türkiye, he met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan earlier today.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye was held.