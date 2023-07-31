Foreign ministry makes statement on meeting of Azerbaijani FM with Turkish counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, as part of an official visit to Türkiye, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, after the one-on-one meeting, the meeting between the ministers continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations from both sides.

The expanded meeting discussed topical issues on the agenda of bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as the current situation in the region.

Moreover, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, noting the dynamics of the development of relations with brotherly Türkiye in various fields, including political, economic, trade, military, defense industry, energy security, investment, humanities, education, culture, stressed that the alliances between the two countries are based on friendship, brotherhood, mutual support and solidarity, play an important role in maintaining stability in the region.

In addition, it was noted that mutual contacts between the leaders of the two countries are important in development of fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, which are based on the motto "one nation, two states" inherited from the great leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

Stressing that the Shusha Declaration "On allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye", which has been signed two years ago, marked the beginning of a new stage in the history of the development of relations between the two countries, Jeyhun Bayramov noted that practical steps will be taken to expand ties between the two countries in the future.

The minister spoke in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, large-scale reconstruction and construction work carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, activities to sign a peace treaty with Armenia, as well as the delimitation of borders and the opening of regional partnerships, provocations of Armenia that pose a threat to the promotion of the peace agenda.

In addition, the minister noted that despite the destructive position and steps of Armenia, Azerbaijan is determined to promote the peace agenda. In particular, Jeyhun Bayramov, speaking about the importance of the work done to open all communications in the region, expressed confidence that the restoration of communications will further strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted that he would spare no effort to further develop the existing relations between the two countries, which have a common history, culture and values. The constant support of the two countries for each other in the most difficult times testifies that this brotherhood has been confirmed not only in words, but also in deeds.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the ministers discussed the large-scale reconstruction and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the region, as well as work to promote the peace agenda, which are of great importance for establishing sustainable peace in the region.

Moreover, the ministers also stressed the importance of further expanding joint activities within the framework of trilateral and quadrilateral formats with international organizations, in particular with the Organization of Turkic States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Central Asian countries, as well as other multilateral initiatives.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Moreover, at a press conference, the ministers made statements following the meeting and answered journalists' questions.

In addition, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Türkiye as part of the minister's visit to country.