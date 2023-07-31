Early opening of Zangezur corridor important - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Efforts to increase trade between Turkey and Azerbaijan to the target $15 billion should continue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

The president made the remark at a meeting in Ankara with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a visit to Turkey.

Erdogan noted that joint actions in the energy and transport sectors, broad cooperation are in the interests of both countries.

Speaking about the importance of the Trans-Caspian route and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, he stressed the importance of their more efficient use.

At the meeting, during which the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations was also discussed, Erdogan noted the importance in this context of the early opening of the Zangezur corridor and the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement [between Armenia and Azerbaijan].