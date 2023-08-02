Community of Western Azerbaijan has right to return to its homeland in Armenia - top official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. The Western Azerbaijan Community has the right to return to its homeland in Armenia, as they were expelled from Armenia in the late 1980’s, said Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev in an interview to Saudi Arabian Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, Trend reports.

He noted that looking at the demographic situation in Armenia of that time, it's clear that Muslims, especially Azerbaijanis, settled in a wide geographical area and were a local community there. However, the present-day Armenia represents a mono-ethnic society. That is why the Western Azerbaijan Community has the right to return to its homeland.

"Unfortunately, Armenia completely violates the rights of this community,” Hajiyev added.

Back in March this year, the Western Azerbaijan Community sent a letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, calling on him to start a dialogue on the issue of return.

The letter said that Western Azerbaijan Community has developed a concept of safe and dignified return based on international law. In the letter, the Community expressed determination to achieve the return process by peaceful means and has chosen the path of dialogue for its implementation.

Besides, the letter emphasized that after the return of Azerbaijanis to their native lands, their individual and collective rights must be ensured.

The organization, which was established as the Society of Azerbaijani Refugees in 1989 and was renamed to the Western Azerbaijan Community in 2022, deals with the protection of the rights of the Azerbaijanis, who were expelled from the area, which was their homeland for centuries, and which is now called Armenia.