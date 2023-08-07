Russian peacekeepers refuse to accompany "action" of Armenians (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The command of the Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan's Karabakh refused to accompany the "action", the march of Armenians towards the Azerbaijani-Armenian border (Khakari Bridge), Trend reports.

The command of the peacekeepers stated that, in accordance with the provisions of the trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020, the escort of cars by the Russian peacekeepers and ensuring the security of various actions and rallies are not provided.

The "protest" with the "organization" of separatists in Karabakh, which began before the 6th meeting of the leaders in Brussels (July 15), has so far been accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.

Although it was pointed out as the main "reason" for discontent that Azerbaijan allegedly "closed" the Lachin border checkpoint and "created a humanitarian crisis" from which Armenian residents of Karabakh allegedly "suffered," it quickly became clear to everyone that this is all a sham campaign.

Facts and video evidence show that Azerbaijan does not make it difficult for Armenians residing in Karabakh to enter the Lachin border. Baku even offered Armenia a better Aghdam-Khankendi road to bring humanitarian help to Armenians in Karabakh, but the Armenians declined.

Thus, neither the Armenian authorities nor the remnants of the so-called regime in Karabakh are interested in the future fate of the Armenian residents of Karabakh. There is only one side that thinks about them and takes responsibility for ensuring their security, and that is Azerbaijan. The rest only strive to realize their goals, using the Armenian residents of Karabakh for this.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22, 2023 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 this year, the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.