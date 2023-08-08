Azerbaijan's National leader - founder of Azerbaijani-Uzbek political and economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The basis for the development of political and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev, the Lead Advisor of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, Nagi Akhmedov, said in Trend reports.

Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan established diplomatic relations on October 2, 1995.

He made the remark during the round table on the topic "Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan: new horizons of cooperation."

"Since October 2, 1995, our countries have been dynamically developing political, cultural, and other bilateral relations." Furthermore, our countries have signed over 150 documents. The cultures, languages, traditions, and customs of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are strikingly similar. Heydar Aliyev established all of this as a foundation for the expansion of bilateral relations in all directions," he remarked.

Will be updated