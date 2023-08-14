Azerbaijan allocates 11.9M manat for construction of road in Beylagan district - order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures related to the construction of the Allahyarli–Gahramanli–Gadaklar–Bunyadli–Sarysu highway in Azerbaijan’s Beylagan district, Trend reports.

According to the order, it was decided to allocate 11.9 million manat ($6.9 million), guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to the State Agency of Highways of Azerbaijan for the construction of a highway connecting 7 settlements with a population of 16,000 people, in accordance with subparagraph 1.31.4 "Allocation of funds provided in the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for state capital investments (investment expenses)".

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in the first part of this order.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this order.