Azerbaijani FM condemns terror attack in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the terrorist act in Iran, Trend reports.

"We strongly condemn the terror attack in Shiraz, that claimed the lives of innocent people. Azerbaijan suffered from terrorism and condemns all its forms and manifestations. We extend our condolences to families of the victims of this attack, the government and the people of Iran," the ministry said on X (Twitter).

The terror attack took place in the city of Shiraz in southern Iran on August 13. The explosion occurred in the Shahcheragh Holy Shrine, there are victims.