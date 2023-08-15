Azerbaijan to introduce system of electronic prescriptions for medicines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. A system enabling to issue electronic prescriptions for medicines will be introduced in Azerbaijan since 2024, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendment to the law "On medicines" approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, Azerbaijani Health Ministry must, within four months, ensure preparation of clinical protocols and their electronic database, placing them on its official website, and access to this electronic database for all medical institutions, regardless of their legal and property ownership status.

Furthermore, the ministry must ensure access of private medical practitioners authorized to issue prescriptions (such as doctors and paramedics in medical posts) to this database.

At the same time, the ministry must ensure the introduction of the prescription form stipulated by this law, as well as a system enabling the electronic issuance of prescriptions for medications, connection of all medical institutions, regardless of their legal and property ownership status, including private medical practitioners authorized to issue prescriptions (doctors and medical assistants in medical posts), to this system since January 1, 2024.