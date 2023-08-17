Through our joint efforts friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Gabon will continue to develop - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Through our joint efforts friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Gabon will continue to develop, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba, Trend reports.

"I believe that through our joint efforts friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Gabon will continue to develop and our cooperation will continue successfully both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Gabon peace and prosperity," President Ilham Aliyev said.