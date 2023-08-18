Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Air Defense Units carry out combat firing (VIDEO)

18 August 2023
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, the Air Defense Units carried out combat firing at the combined-arms training range, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The tasks of detecting and destructing of low-altitude and slow-speed small air targets by means of S-125 2TM anti-aircraft missile systems are successfully completed.

The main objective of combat firing is to improve the military personnel’s skills in controlling anti-aircraft missile systems and further increase their combat capability.

