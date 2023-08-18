President Ilham Aliyev invites President of Tajikistan to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has invited President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to pay a state visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his state visit to Tajikistan, saying consistent activities are undertaken to achieve goals that had been set during discussions held as part of the trip. The head of state underscored that he had witnessed development of Tajikistan and Dushanbe during his trip to this country.

The President of Azerbaijan noted there are a number of initiatives to ramp up bilateral cooperation in economic, trade, transport, logistics and other fields. The Azerbaijani leader pointed out that partnership relations between the countries had been reinforced.