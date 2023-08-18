Azerbaijan establishes identities of human remains found in mass-casualty burials (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The identities of 15 people whose remains were found in mass-casualty burials have been identified in Azerbaijan, the Head of the Working Group of Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, Ismayil Akhundov said at a briefing, Trend reports.

The list of names is presented below:

Ibrahimov Valiaddin

Abdullayev Nurali

Gurbanov Nofel

Rustamov Araz

Abbasov Maharram

Niftaliev Adil

Garayev Gafar

Huseynov Ali

Huseynov Gulverdi

Mikayilov Baba

Isayeva Senem

Azizov Yusif

Musayev Mehman

Allahverdiyev Shamsaddin

Mammadov Asad

A mass-casualty burial was discovered on the territory of the former Shusha prison in June. As a result of excavations conducted from August 1 to August 15, the remains of 17 people were found.

Additionally, mass-casualty burials were previously discovered in the liberated villages of Sarijali (Aghdam district), Dashalti (Shusha district), Edilli (Khojavand district), Farrukh (Khojaly district), Yukhari Seyidahmadli (Fuzuli district), as well as Kalbajar, Aghdam, and other communities.