Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan submits comments to International Court of Justice - Deputy FM

Politics Materials 21 August 2023 20:52 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan submits comments to International Court of Justice - Deputy FM

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Azerbaijan today submitted to the International Court of Justice its comments on Armenia's preliminary objections in the case (Azerbaijan v. Armenia) on the application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Azerbaijan v. Armenia), Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said, Trend reports.

"Armenia's violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination fall squarely within the ICJ's jurisdiction," said the minister on the social network X (Twitter).

Latest

Latest

Read more