Azerbaijan submits comments to International Court of Justice - Deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Azerbaijan today submitted to the International Court of Justice its comments on Armenia's preliminary objections in the case (Azerbaijan v. Armenia) on the application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Azerbaijan v. Armenia), Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said, Trend reports.

"Armenia's violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination fall squarely within the ICJ's jurisdiction," said the minister on the social network X (Twitter).