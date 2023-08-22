President of Uzbekistan arrives in Azerbaijan on state visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Uzbekistani President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva were met by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.