We highly appreciate that Shavkat Mirziyoyev is paying his first state visit to Azerbaijan after being elected President of Uzbekistan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev described the fact that Shavkat Mirziyoyev was paying his first state visit to Azerbaijan after being elected President of Uzbekistan as a sign of brotherhood and friendship, Trend reports.

“We highly appreciate that you are paying your first state visit to Azerbaijan after being elected President of Uzbekistan. This is a sign of our brotherhood, our friendship and your attitude towards our country and our people,” the head of state said in a press statement following talks with his Uzbek counterpart.

Stressing that the fraternal people of Uzbekistan had once again placed great confidence in Shavkat Mirziyoyev and appreciated his efforts towards the development of Uzbekistan, the President of Azerbaijan said: “Under your leadership, the fraternal country is successfully moving along the path of creation. I have had the opportunity to repeatedly see for myself the great transformation that is under way in Uzbekistan under your leadership, and they serve the development of your country, the strengthening of its potential and defense capability, as well as enhancement of its authority in international affairs.”