International Atomic Energy Agency to keep collaborating with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, Trend reports.

“With the IAEA and nuclear science, Azerbaijan remarkably tripled its cotton output. We will continue working with Azerbaijan as it leads the Non-Aligned Movement towards achieving the global goals, with initiatives like Rays of Hope. Thank you, Fariz Rzayev, for your support,” said Grossi on X (Twitter).

Will be updated.