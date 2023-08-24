Azerbaijani FM talks with Belgian FM about role of Zangezur corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The growing role of the Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route], the opportunity created by the current situation, as well as the importance of using the Zangezur Corridor as a new branch of the Middle Corridor, have been brought to the attention of the Belgian Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

This was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press briefing with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib in Baku.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

In addition, the minister's visit to the region began on August 22. First, Hadja Lahbib visited Armenia, and then on August 23, she visited Georgia.