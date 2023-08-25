President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Kalbajar district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Kalbajar district, Trend reports.

The head of state and the First Lady attended the opening of the “Soyugbulag” Small Hydroelectric Power Station owned by Azerenergy Open Joint-Stock Company, and viewed the construction progress of the “Istisu” Mineral Water Plant.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed of the works done in the “Istisu” Treatment and Recreation Complex.

The head of state attended the inauguration of “Chirag-1” and “Chirag-2” small hydroelectric power stations owned by Azerenergy OJSC.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Zar village.

Will be updated