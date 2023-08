BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Türkiye on Victory Day, Trend reports.

"Today is the 101st anniversary of a great holiday, which is the embodiment of the glorious victory of fraternal Türkiye in the war for independence, achieved by its perseverance and heroism. I congratulate fraternal Türkiye on this event," said Bayramov on X (Twitter).

Victory Day and Armed Forces Day are celebrated in Türkiye on August 30.