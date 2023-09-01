Azerbaijan's MoD notes use of combat drones by Armenian armed forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The Armenian armed forces have used a combat drone, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Armenian armed forces units in Zod direction of the Basarkechar region launched combat UAVs against the Azerbaijani Army positions stationed in the territory of the Kalbajar region in the morning of September 1.

"Consequently, two more servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army were wounded. At present, the Azerbaijan Army Units are taking decisive retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction," said the ministry.