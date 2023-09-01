Azerbaijan responds to provocation, killing two Armenian servicemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. In response to the provocation of the Armenians, two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces were killed, one was wounded, Trend reports.

The information was confirmed by the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

As a result of shelling by units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the Zod direction of Basarkechar region, Azerbaijani army serviceman Tagiyev Mohammed was wounded.

The Armenian armed forces units in Zod direction of the Basarkechar region launched combat UAVs against the Azerbaijani Army positions stationed in the territory of the Kalbajar region in the morning of September 1. Consequently, two more servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army were wounded.