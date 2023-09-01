International community must condemn Armenia's provocations - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Armenia's provocations should be condemned by the international community, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the Armenian side once again committed a military provocation on the night of August 31 - early September 1. The Armenian armed forces units in Zod direction of the Basarkechar region launched combat UAVs against the Azerbaijani Army positions stationed in the territory of the Kalbajar region. As a result of this deliberate provocation, three servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were wounded.

"Such actions committed by Armenia in order to divert attention from the tense political and social situation in the country, as well as to mislead the international community, should be categorically condemned by the international community. The responsibility for these provocations rests entirely on the leadership of Armenia. Azerbaijan will continue to take all necessary measures to prevent such provocations," the ministry said.

As a result of shelling by units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the Zod direction of Basarkechar region, Azerbaijani army serviceman Tagiyev Mohammed was wounded.

The Armenian armed forces units in Zod direction of the Basarkechar region launched combat UAVs against the Azerbaijani Army positions stationed in the territory of the Kalbajar region in the morning of September 1. Consequently, two servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army were wounded.