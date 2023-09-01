Armenian provocations lead deaths of four their servicemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. In response to the provocation of the Armenians, four servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces were killed and one was wounded, Trend reports.

The information was confirmed by the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

On the morning of September 1, the Armenian armed forces stationed in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region of Armenia, using combat drones, launched an attack on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district.

As a result of shelling by units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region, Azerbaijani army serviceman Tagiyev Mohammed was wounded. Consequently, two more servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army were wounded.