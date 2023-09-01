Azerbaijani MFA spokesman replies to unfounded claims of Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Resorting to provocation against Azerbaijan for distracting population from tense situation in Armenia, and accusing Azerbaijan, that is a party promoting peace in the region, is nothing but desperate attempt to avoid responsibility, Spokesman for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan will continue to take measures to prevent such provocations,” he wrote on his page on X (Twitter) in response to the unfounded statements of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

In the morning of September 1, units of the Armenian armed forces deployed in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region used an attack UAV on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the territory of the Kalbajar region. As a result, three Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded.