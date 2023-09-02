Armenia withdrawing from negotiation process with Azerbaijan – Pashinyan's reckless moves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has once again made reckless statements that, together with the country's increasingly provocative actions on the border with Azerbaijan, could lead to an escalation of the situation in the South Caucasus and nullify efforts to achieve peace.

Thus, Pashinyan said that all statements about the normalization of the situation are "groundless", thereby effectively announcing the withdrawal from the negotiation process with Azerbaijan.

In addition, mentioning the alleged existence of a territorial unit called "Nagorno-Karabakh", he zeroed out all his statements on the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Armenian armed forces have repeatedly subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army over the last couple days. On September 2, at about 11:00 (GMT+4), Armenian armed forces units from the positions in Zod direction of the Basarkechar region using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars subjected to fire the opposite positions of the Azerbaijan Army.

In the morning of September 1, units of the Armenian armed forces deployed in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region used an attack UAV on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the territory of the Kalbajar region. As a result, three Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded.

Over the night hours of August 31, Armenian armed forces have repeatedly subjected to fire the positions o the Azerbaijani Army in Nakhchivan and Kalbajar.