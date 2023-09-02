Ties of friendship, cooperation between Azerbaijan, Vietnam developing, deepening year by year - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam are developing and deepening year by year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong, Trend reports.

"It is gratifying that the ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam are developing and deepening year by year. We attach great importance to the development of our bilateral relations in all areas, including political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, educational and other spheres. I would also like to emphasize our fruitful cooperation with Vietnam within international institutions, especially the Non-Aligned Movement and the United Nations.

I think that there are good opportunities for elevating the cooperation between our countries to a qualitatively new level. We would be pleased to see the Vietnamese companies to participate in the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works currently underway in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation.

I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to make full use of the existing potential of traditional friendship relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, and expand our mutual activities both on a bilateral and multilateral basis," President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter.