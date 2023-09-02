Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani MoD shares footage of destruction of Armenian UAV control station (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 2 September 2023 14:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani MoD shares footage of destruction of Armenian UAV control station (VIDEO)

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Azerbaijan shares footage of destruction of the mobile ground control station of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) belonging to the Armenian armed forces, attempting to conduct reconnaissance flights over the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Shahbuz and Kalbajar regions, Trend reports.

The station was used to control UAVs that had been conducting reconnaissance and inflicting strikes at the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in various directions.

