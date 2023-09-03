Armenian armed forces shell positions of Azerbaijani Army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 03. Armenian armed forces shelled positions of Azerbaijani Army, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

"On September 2, from 21:15 to September 3, 01:45, units of the Armenian armed forces from their positions in the direction of the settlements of Gunashli of the Basarkechyar region and Martiros of the Pashali region intermittently fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the settlements of Astaf of the Dashkesan region and Shada Shahbuz region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures in mentioned directions", the ministry noted.