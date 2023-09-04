Armenian armed forces shell positions of Azerbaijani Army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The Armenian armed forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, on September 4, at 07:20 (GMT +4), the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar district.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry added.