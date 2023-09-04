Azerbaijani FM and his Hungarian counterpart hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Within the framework of his visit to Hungary, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

After the one-on-one meeting, the two sides continued in an expanded meeting with the participation of both sides' delegations.

Within the framework of the visit, the first session of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian strategic dialog, Jeyhun Bayramov's meetings with high-ranking officials are planned. The Minister will also address a conference of Hungarian heads of diplomatic missions.