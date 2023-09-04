Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani FM and his Hungarian counterpart hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 4 September 2023 16:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM and his Hungarian counterpart hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Within the framework of his visit to Hungary, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

After the one-on-one meeting, the two sides continued in an expanded meeting with the participation of both sides' delegations.

Within the framework of the visit, the first session of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian strategic dialog, Jeyhun Bayramov's meetings with high-ranking officials are planned. The Minister will also address a conference of Hungarian heads of diplomatic missions.

Azerbaijani FM and his Hungarian counterpart hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM and his Hungarian counterpart hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM and his Hungarian counterpart hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM and his Hungarian counterpart hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more