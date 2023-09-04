Armenia circulates lies about Lachin-Khankendi road - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Armenia is preventing the reintegration of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan by spreading lies about the Lachin-Khankendi road, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov, at a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijarto, during an official visit to this country, said that Armenian residents use the Lachin road every day, and Azerbaijan has proposed using the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the transportation of bulky goods.

The private meeting between the ministers continued with the participation of the delegations of both sides, and the first meeting of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian Strategic Dialogue was held.