Azerbaijani FM meets European Commissioner in Budapest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi in Budapest, as part of his visit to Hungary, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, including the current situation in the region.

Bayramov highlighted the presence of a multifaceted agenda for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), emphasizing several issues in this specific area and welcoming the level of development of relations in political, economic, trade, transportation, energy security, and other areas.

He pointed out that the project of a new comprehensive agreement planned to be signed between Azerbaijan and the EU can play an important role in the further development of relations.

The minister stressed importance of the memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and the EU, which envisions joint activities in the field of energy security as well as the development of alternative energy resources.

Discussing Azerbaijan's initiatives in expanding the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), Bayramov noted that the opening of all transportation routes in the region, including the Zangazur Corridor, can significantly foster this process.

He also informed Varhelyi in details about the current situation in the region at the post-conflict phase (following the 2020 second Karabakh war), the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the signing of a peace agreement, the steps taken by Azerbaijan towards the reintegration of the Armenian population living in the region, and Armenia's provocations that undermine the peace process.

The meeting also involved an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

Bayramov has been paying visit to Hungary since September 4.

During the visit, Bayramov met with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto.

The private meeting between the ministers continued with the participation of the delegations of both sides, and the first meeting of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian Strategic Dialogue was held.