Western leaders rushing to Baku to take photos with President Ilham Aliyev - Hungarian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Today, Western leaders are rushing to Baku to take photos with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Péter Szijjártó wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

"I remember how we started building relations with Azerbaijan in 2010 and the criticism we faced back then. But today, Western leaders are eager to come to Baku for a photo with the President of Azerbaijan," he wrote.

According to him, since 2010, Azerbaijan and Hungary have maintained friendly relations with each other.

"Our friendship with Azerbaijan is not dependent on economic activity, so we have been friends not only since Azerbaijani natural gas became available. This year, the physical flow of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Hungary began," he added.