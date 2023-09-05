Zangezur Corridor's start to notably broaden Middle Corridor's scope - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The opening of the Zangezur corridor can make a significant contribution to the expansion of the potential of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

"Jeyhun Bayramov, speaking about the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan to expand the potential of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), said that the opening of all transport communications in the region, including the Zangezur corridor, can make a significant contribution to this process," the minister said at a meeting with the Commissioner of the EU for Neighborhood and Enlargement Policy Oliver Varheli.

Currently, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is on an official visit to Hungary.