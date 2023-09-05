Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Zangezur Corridor's start to notably broaden Middle Corridor's scope - Azerbaijani FM

Politics Materials 5 September 2023 13:40 (UTC +04:00)
Zangezur Corridor's start to notably broaden Middle Corridor's scope - Azerbaijani FM

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The opening of the Zangezur corridor can make a significant contribution to the expansion of the potential of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

"Jeyhun Bayramov, speaking about the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan to expand the potential of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), said that the opening of all transport communications in the region, including the Zangezur corridor, can make a significant contribution to this process," the minister said at a meeting with the Commissioner of the EU for Neighborhood and Enlargement Policy Oliver Varheli.

Currently, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is on an official visit to Hungary.

Latest

Latest

Read more