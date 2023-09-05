Azerbaijan allocates funds for design and construction of Gubadli-Lachin highway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Azerbaijan allocated funds in the amount of 20 million manat ($11.8 million) for the design and construction of the Gubadli-Lachin highway, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

According to the order, for the design and construction of the Gubadli-Lachin highway, originating from the 33 km of the Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway, 20 (twenty) million manat ($11.8 million) have been allocated to the State Agency of Highways of Azerbaijan from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan provided for in the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in the decree, and the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.