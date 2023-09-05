Russia and Azerbaijan resolve all contentious problems bilaterally- Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Russia and Azerbaijan solve all problematic issues in a bilateral format, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, Trend reports.

"All problematic issues, as well as all issues with various countries in general, we solve through bilateral channels. There are situations when unfriendly countries block contacts, and refuse to engage in dialog. This does not apply to our dialog with Baku. Therefore, we solve all issues, including problematic ones with Azerbaijan, in a bilateral format," she explained.

