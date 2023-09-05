Chairman of Slovakia's National Council visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. A delegation headed by the Chairman of the National Council of Slovakia Boris Kollar, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs on September 5, Trend reports.

The delegation headed by Kollar paid tribute to the memory of the heroic sons of Azerbaijan who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and sovereignty of the country, laid flowers on their graves and a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The guests, who admired the panorama of the capital of Azerbaijan from the highest point of Baku, were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the landscaping works carried out in the city.

In addition, during the visit, the delegation was accompanied by Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Fazail Ibrahimli, Head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Slovak interparliamentary relations Anar Mammadov and other officials.