Assistant to President of Azerbaijan sends open letter to New York Times (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has sent an open letter to the New York Times, Trend reports.

Hajiyev wrote a post on on X (Twitter), regarding his letter.

"I am sorry that the NYT, instead of being a fair platform for all voices, has erected firewalls and bureaucratic barriers to alternative views. "X" represents a stronger alternative, a free and open platform against the information monopoly of some Western media outlets conducting Soviet-style propaganda against my country," he said.

"When we look at all these articles, including the NYT, we get the impression that they are all written in one government studio or PR company funded by the Armenian lobby and government," Hajiyev noted.