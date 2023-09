BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Armenian media outlets report that French President Emmanuel Macron is likely to visit Armenia next weekend and make "a new statement on the Karabakh issue", Trend reports.

The visit is scheduled for September 9-10.

There is also an assumption that Macron will pay a visit to Baku after Yerevan. But there is no unanimous decision in French official circles on whether the visit will take place.