Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan's ADA University signs MoU with Croatian Diplomatic Academy (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 6 September 2023 14:35 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's ADA University signs MoU with Croatian Diplomatic Academy (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Azerbaijan's ADA University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia on the sidelines of the official visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov to Croatia, Trend reports.

This is stated in a publication on the account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on X (Twitter).

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed during the official visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Croatia.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister paid an official visit to Croatia last day.

Azerbaijan's ADA University signs MoU with Croatian Diplomatic Academy (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's ADA University signs MoU with Croatian Diplomatic Academy (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's ADA University signs MoU with Croatian Diplomatic Academy (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's ADA University signs MoU with Croatian Diplomatic Academy (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's ADA University signs MoU with Croatian Diplomatic Academy (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's ADA University signs MoU with Croatian Diplomatic Academy (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more