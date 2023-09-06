Türkiye appoints defense industry advisor to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Türkiye has appointed the first defense industry advisor abroad to Azerbaijan in its history, Trend reports.

Ilker Turkoz became the Defense Industry Advisor in Azerbaijan.

For the first time in the history of Türkiye, the posts of defense industry advisor in the Defense Industry Department were created in nine countries, and the first appointment was made to Azerbaijan.

In addition, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi was accompanied by Defense Industry Advisor Ilker Turkoz at a meeting with Azerbaijani Defense Industry Minister Madat Guliyev. During the meeting, cooperation in the field of the defense industry was discussed, and consultations were held.

Ilker Turkoz also met with Aselsan Baku's CEO Ozgur Kurum.